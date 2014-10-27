AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Dutch logistics company TNT
Express on Monday said its third-quarter revenues had
exceeded analyst forecasts, despite almost flat demand in key
European markets, but a provision to settle a French competition
pushed it to an operating loss.
The company made a 47 million euro ($59.68 million)
operating loss on revenues of 1.65 billion euros in the third
quarter, 2 percent down on the same period in the previous year,
but ahead of the 1.59 billion forecast by analysts in a poll
conducted for Reuters.
The company said results in Europe - which contributes the
bulk of revenues - and the Americas would stabilise over the
remainder of 2014, while results elsewhere would be
significantly better than last year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7876 euro)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Stephen Coates)