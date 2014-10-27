* Q3 op loss 47 million euros after 50 mln provision for
fine
* Revenue of 1.65 billion euros vs f'cast 1.59 billion
* Tough conditions in core European markets weigh
* Company announces investments to restore lost
competitiveness
* Shares down more than 7 pct
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 Dutch logistics company TNT
Express has issued a fresh alert over the impact of
fierce competition and weak growth in its core markets, less
than two months after warning of a margin squeeze, sending its
shares down more than 7 percent.
Posting a third-quarter operating loss of 47 million
euros($59.7 million), exacerbated by a 50 million euros
provision to settle a fine from French competition authorities,
the mail and transport group said it did not expect much relief
through the rest of the year.
Its comments could have a broader economic significance
given the logistics sector is seen as a leading indicator for
the state of the economy, being sensitive to companies' forward
planning and stock purchases.
"If you look at our core countries in western Europe - the
UK, France, Italy, Germany, Benelux - we see a challenging
environment," said Chief Financial Officer Maarten de Vries.
"We see increased competition, especially in our domestic
markets of the UK, France and Italy, as well as price pressure
in those markets," de Vries said, adding that the company needed
to catch up on investments to improve its competitiveness.
TNT said it was boosting investment to improve service
quality and regain market share that had been lost to
competitors in core markets, but said conditions in its home
markets in Europe would remain flat in the last quarter of 2014.
Results in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and its domestic
business in Brazil however would post "significantly" better
full-year results than in 2013, the company said.
De Vries said investments already underway, which involve
shedding jobs and investments in the company's European road
network, would transform the company over the next five years,
helping it regain lost market share.
He said there would be no need for further provisions to
meet the French regulator's fine, which relates to alleged
anti-competitive behaviour in the French parcels sector.
SLUGGISH GROWTH
Shares in the company were down 7.2 percent at 4.481 euros
by 0842 GMT, not far from a more than one-year low of 4.283
euros set on Oct. 16, against an Amsterdam stock exchange AEX
index that was up 0.7 percent.
Adjusted revenue fell slightly in Europe, which contributes
the bulk of revenue, with pricing pressures especially evident
in Italy and other markets. Trading conditions were also tough
in Russia and Ukraine.
The company warned last month that sluggish growth in Europe
would hit profit margins in the third quarter, after it became
clear that European economies would not deliver the 2 to 3
percent GDP growth upon which its forecasts were based.
TNT Express said results in Europe and the Americas would
stabilise over the rest of the year, with other regions likely
to improve "significantly", but Chief Executive Tex Gunning said
there was "limited visibility" on the European trading outlook.
The company made a 47 million euro operating loss on revenue
of 1.65 billion euros, down 2 percent from a year earlier but
ahead of the 1.59 billion estimated by analysts in a poll
conducted for Reuters.
It made an adjusted profit of 50 million euros if costs
including a provision for the French competition case, as well
as restructuring, foreign exchange and depreciation costs, were
excluded, the company said.
TNT Express said it would invest 185 million euros in its
core European road network to improve efficiency and service
quality. It plans 70 to 80 million euros in capital expenditure
in the fourth quarter.
(1 US dollar = 0.7876 euro
