* TNT has Q4 loss, sees weak western European market in 2015
* Sees 250-300 mln euros restructuring costs 2015-2017
* Says will make operating profit in 2015
* Results will not improve year over year until 2016
* Shares fall more than 8 percent
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 Dutch logistics company TNT
Express warned on Tuesday that it expected adverse
trading conditions to continue in its main western European
markets this year after reporting a fourth-quarter net loss,
sending its shares sharply lower.
Following a failed acquisition by United Parcel Service Inc.
in 2013, TNT has embarked on a restructuring programme,
cutting costs, selling operations and investing heavily in its
road network to hold on to customers in a weak European market
for business package deliveries.
Chief Executive Tex Gunning told journalists he expected the
company to make an operating profit in 2015, but declined to
provide details. "We will, as I mentioned before, not make a
loss in 2015."
TNT shares opened more than 5 percent lower in Amsterdam. By
0832 GMT they were down 8.5 percent at 5.43 euros. The stock is
down 18 percent over the past 12 months, compared to a 14
percent rise of the benchmark AEX index.
The company reported a net loss of 137 million euros in the
fourth quarter, mostly due to various restructuring charges and
impairments totalling 124 million euros, it said in a statement.
It expects restructuring charges of 250 million euros to 300
million euros between 2015 and 2017.
ING analyst Marc Zwartsenburg said the outlook for 2015 did
not give comfort either in terms of business conditions or an
end to the company's restructuring costs. ING rates shares a
"hold."
"It is clear that problem areas Britain, France and Italy
are not yet stabilising."
Fourth-quarter sales came in at 1.79 billion euros ($2.03
billion), a 1.6 percent increase from the same period a year
earlier, slightly ahead of forecasts.
Gunning said the restructuring charges the company had
absorbed showed the scale of the transformation needed to turn
TNT around.
But he said 2015 would also be a year of transition. "We
will achieve year-on-year improvements from 2016 onwards."
