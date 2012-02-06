AMSTERDAM Feb 6 U.S.-based investor Jana
Partners rejected the two new supervisory board members proposed
by TNT Express earlier on Monday, and said it will
propose its own nominees at the annual shareholder meeting in
April.
Dutch delivery firm TNT, under pressure from investors over
its performance, had proposed Marcel Smits, chief executive of
Sara Lee,and Sjoerd van Keulen, director of the Holland
Financial Centre, a financial sector foundation.
Jana Partners, which previously requested the replacement of
TNT Express Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard, told TNT
Express in December it wanted three industry experts added to
the board.
These included Alan Jones, a former TNT executive, who Jana
Partners proposed should replace Antony Burgmans as chairman.
Jana said it will nominate Jones and David Siegel, US
Airways executive and restructuring expert, to the board at the
TNT annual meeting in April.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)