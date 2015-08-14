BRUSSELS, Aug. 14 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by Jan. 13 instead of Dec. 8 whether to
clear FedEx's 4.4-billion-euro ($4.90 billion) bid for
Dutch rival TNT after the logistics companies asked for more
time.
The European Commission opened a full-scale probe last
month, concerned that the deal would lead to higher prices for
businesses and consumers because the merged company would only
compete with UPS and DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post
.
"The parties have requested a 20-day extension for the phase
II investigation, as they are entitled to do according to the
merger regulation," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said on
Friday.
FedEx did not have any immediate comment.
The Commission in 2013 rejected a TNT bid to merge with UPS
arguing it would result in less competition in 15 EU countries.
UPS has challenged the decision and is waiting for a court
ruling.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)