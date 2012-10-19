NEW YORK Oct 19 United Parcel Service, Inc
and its Dutch merger partner TNT Express NV
said on Friday they would take a couple of weeks to reply to
European Commission objections to their 5.2 billion euro ($6.8
billion) deal.
UPS and TNT would have to offer concessions to secure
regulatory approval for the deal, the European Union's antitrust
chief said on Thursday.
The companies said competition in Europe is significant,
with multiple rivals offering similar services, and said their
merger would help improve overall European competitiveness,
partly by improving e-commerce. The Commission's statement of
objections is confidential, they added.
A merged UPS and TNT would have a quarter of the European
express services market, ahead of DHL Worldwide Express BV
with 19 percent, according to analysts at Bernstein
Research. The Commission is scheduled to decide on the proposed
merger by Jan. 15 next year.
UPS shares were down 1.9 percent at $72.19 in afternoon New
York Trading. TNT fell 2.2 percent in Amsterdam.