BRUSSELS, Sept 21 The EU's antitrust chief said
on Friday European regulators had not yet taken any decision on
whether to object to a 5.2 billion euro ($6.7 billion) bid by
United Parcel Service for Dutch rival TNT Express
.
Asked if the regulator planned to object to the deal, EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing
the European Commission, which assesses such cases in the
European Union, had not yet decided.
The European Commission, which is examining UPS's takeover
offer, broadened its investigation into the deal in July on
concerns the combined company would have a very high market
share in some EU countries.