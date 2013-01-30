* UPS had flagged deal would be blocked
* Regulator says deal would have hurt competition
* Regulator says proposed concessions were inadequate
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 EU antitrust regulators blocked
a 5.2 billion euro ($7 billion) bid by United Parcel Service Inc
for TNT Express, denting the world No. 1
package delivery company's hopes of expanding its presence in
Asia and Latin America.
The EU regulatory veto means the world's No. 1 package
delivery company may now have to grow via smaller acquisitions
or organically, while TNT could come under pressure to change
management or revise its business strategy to deflect activist
shareholders.
The European Commission said UPS had not offered adequate
concessions to ensure the deal would not hurt consumers. UPS had
flagged the negative decision on Jan. 14, saying it would
withdraw its bid because of opposition from the EU regulator.
The deal, its biggest ever, would have given it access to
Dutch peer TNT's stronger networks in fast-growing Asian markets
and Latin America and increased its non-U.S. revenues to 36
percent of total sales from the current 26 percent.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said
the proposed merger would have reduced competition in 15 EU
countries.
"(The deal) would have drastically reduced choice between
providers and probably led to price increases," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
"We worked hard with UPS on possible remedies until very
late in the procedure, but what they offered was simply not
enough to address the serious competition problems we
identified."
UPS had offered to sell TNT's operations in 15 countries,
mainly in eastern Europe, with the principal potential buyer
France's DPD, but failed to convince the Commission
of the merits of its proposal.
TNT is the leading postal delivery company in Europe, with
an 18 percent market share against the 10 percent of UPS.
Deutsche Post's DHL unit has 15 percent while FedEx
is a distant fourth player.
TNT shares extended losses after the Commission's decision
and were down 2.5 percent to 5.56 euros by 1039 GMT.
The decision is Almunia's third veto of a takeover deal in
as many years. He blocked the $7.4 billion merger of NYSE
Euronext and Deutsche Boerse about a year ago and a plan to
combine Greek airlines Aegean and Olympic Air two years ago.