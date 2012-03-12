March 12 United Parcel Services
will sweeten its 4.9 billion euros ($6.43 billion) bid for Dutch
parcel-delivery firm TNT Express by a symbolic amount
at best, three sources close to the talks said.
The U.S. firm has little incentive to improve its offer of 9
euro per share given TNT's poor results and the absence of a
counter bidder, the sources said.
TNT last month rejected the offer by the world's largest
package delivery company, but any sweetener is likely to fall
short of shareholder hopes for a 9.5 euro per share deal, the
sources said.
"If you look at TNT's fundamentals, you would wonder why
anyone would be willing to pay more than 9 euros (for TNT)", one
of the sources, who is close to TNT Express, said.
TNT Express posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter
results and highlighted a bleak economic outlook, undermining
its attempts to extract a higher price from suitor United Parcel
Service UPS.N and attract others.