BRUSSELS Aug 13 The European Commission temporarily stopped its investigation into United Parcel Service's 5.2 billion euro ($6.4 billion) bid for Dutch rival TNT Express, a Commission official said on Monday.

"Once the Commission has all the necessary information, it will reset the clock," the official said. The pause could push back a Nov. 28 deadline set by the Commission to clear the deal.

The EU competition regulator opened a preliminary probe into the proposed acquisition in June because it said the deal would narrow an already small international parcel delivery sector.