AMSTERDAM Jan 17 Dutch delivery group TNT
Express would consider appointing three new members to
its board, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday, in a
measure which could help to address discontent among some
shareholders.
The comments came after the Financial Times said TNT had
told U.S.-based Jana Partners, which along with Canada's Alberta
Investment Management Corp (AIMCO) have a combined stake in TNT
of just over 5 percent, it doesn't object to the nomination of
new board members.
TNT had no immediate comment.
Jana had sent a letter to TNT Express in late December
requesting a board overhaul to improve performance and consider
the sale of the struggling freight and delivery firm.
Dutch mail group PostNL, which holds 29.9 percent of TNT, is
sympathetic to Jana Partner's call to change the TNT board,
according to a source familiar with PostNL, but officially
PostNL has said it still backs the current TNT
board.
Jana Partners, which previously requested the replacement of
TNT Express Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard, told
Reuters earlier this month the current TNT management team was
destroying shareholder value. Jana said should their requests be
ignored, they are prepared to rally other investors ahead of the
annual general meeting in April.