AMSTERDAM, March 28 Dutch express delivery
company TNT Express said on Thursday it has sold Hoau,
its Chinese domestic road business, to private equity funds
managed by CITIC Private Equity.
TNT Express, which had announced it would sell operations in
China and Brazil as part of its restructuring, did not give a
price for the deal but said it expected settlement of part of
the purchase price to be cleared next year.
Hoau is one of China's leading domestic road distribution
service providers and a leader in the domestic delivery
business. It has an extensive domestic road distribution network
with about 1,500 depots, covering more than 600 cities.