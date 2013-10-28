(Adds quotes, shares, Brazil details)
AMSTERDAM Oct 28 Dutch delivery group TNT
Express said on Monday it saw signs of improvement in
its main European markets, although overall the recovery was
fragile.
Shares in TNT Express, which reported third-quarter profit
roughly in line with forecasts, rose more than 3 percent, and
were up 3.7 percent at 7.052 euros by 0823 GMT.
Chief Financial Officer Bernard Bot said Britain, Germany
and Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) markets had shown
the strongest signs of recovery, while Italy and Spain still
faced challenges.
"It's a mixed picture with some positive signs but overall
fragile," Bot said.
TNT Express was forced to come up with a standalone strategy
after the European Commission, Europe's market regulator,
blocked UPS's 5.2 billion euro ($7.2 billion) takeover
offer in January because of competition concerns.
It has already announced cost cuts and divestments. Its
troubled Brazil business, which is up for sale, reduced its
quarterly loss to 6 million euros from 25 million euros a year
ago.
"The results give comfort that the turnaround has started,
both on cost savings and on early signs of improvement in
Europe," ING analyst Marc Zwartsenburg said in a research note.
Quarterly adjusted operating profit fell 15.6 percent to 54
million euros, on revenue of 1.62 billion euros that was down
6.6 percent.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected
adjusted operating profit of 52.7 million euros on revenue of
1.696 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7250 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Patrick Graham and Mark
Potter)