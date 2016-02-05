AMSTERDAM Feb 5 TNT Express will sell
its airline operations to ASL Aviation Group to comply with
European Union rules if the Dutch logistics company's sale to
larger rival FedEx goes ahead, the company said on
Friday.
The company said it needed to sell TNT Airways and Pan Air
Lineas Aereas to comply with EU airline ownership and control
roles after FedEx's 4.4 billion euro ($4.90 billion) acquisition
of the company.
Under EU rules, foreign investors cannot own more than 49
percent of a European airline and control of the company must
remain in EU hands.
Ireland-based ASL, a global cargo, passenger and leasing
company, will continue to operate flights for TNT following its
acquisition by FedEx under a multi-year service agreement. Its
fleet will grow from 90 to 130 aircraft after the sale.
With a European market share of 17 percent, the combined
FedEx-TNT will be Europe's second-biggest delivery services
business, behind Deutsche Post's DHL but ahead of UPS
. The deal also strengthens FedEx's position as the
world's No.3 player.
FedEx and TNT Express said last month they had obtained
unconditional approval from the European Commission for their
proposed merger.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Adrian Croft)