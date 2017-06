AMSTERDAM Feb 17 Dutch delivery firm TNT Express said on Friday its board of directors rejected a 9 euro per share bid made by U.S-based peer UPS, although discussions with UPS are ongoing.

There were about 543 million ordinary TNT Express shares outstanding, the most up-to-date filing at market regulator AFM showed, giving a bid value of 4.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)