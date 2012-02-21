AMSTERDAM Feb 21 Dutch freight and delivery firm TNT Express, which is in takeover talks with United Parcel Service, on Tuesday swung to a fourth-quarter operating loss of 104 million euros, from a profit of 24 million euros a year ago.

TNT said it took an impairment charge of 104 million euros on its business in Brazil, where it has struggled to integrate acquisitions, and a 45 million euro impairment on aircraft.

"We will reduce our exposure to fixed intercontinental capacity through cooperation agreements with leading airlines and we will explore partnership opportunities for our domestic activities in Brazil and China," Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard said in a statement.

TNT is in play after rejecting United Parcel Service's 4.9 billion euro offer last week.