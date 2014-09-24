(Adds analyst, details)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 Dutch logistics firm TNT
Express warned that sluggish growth in Europe would
hit profit margins in the third quarter, sending its shares
tumbling more than 10 percent.
With European growth below the 2 to 3 percent it had been
targeted and competition fierce, the parcel delivery company
said on Wednesday it would not meet an 8 percent adjusted
operating margin in it main European and American markets.
The logistics sector is seen as a leading indicator for the
state of the economy since it is sensitive to companies' forward
planning and stock purchases.
"This is a more realistic approach," Andre Mulder, analyst
at brokers Kepler Cheuvreux, said in response to the profit
warning.
"TNT is highly sensitive to economic conditions, with
express (logistics) having the characteristics of a 'luxurious'
product with operating leverage high," he wrote in a note.
TNT did not offer a new margin forecast.
The company also announced it would set aside 50 million
euros - more than half last year's operating profit - to settle
a pending fine from French competition authorities over alleged
anti-competitive behaviour in the French parcels sector.
TNT's chief executive Tex Gunning said the revision was
"disappointing", but insisted the company remained on the right
track.
The company's turnaround programme was "solid", he said, but
would realistically take three to five years for the full
benefits to come through.
Shares in TNT Express were down 11 percent at 0905 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.7788 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Greg Mahlich and
Louise Heavens)