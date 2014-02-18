AMSTERDAM Feb 18 Dutch logistics company TNT Express beat forecasts for fourth-quarter operating income on Tuesday thanks to a better performance in Europe and the Americas, and stuck to its targets for 2015.

TNT Express turned in a fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations of 88 million euros ($120.6 million), from an operating loss of 52 million euros a year ago, while revenue fell 4.6 percent to 1.704 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected operating income of 60.4 million euros on revenue of 1.737 billion euros.

TNT Express was forced to come up with a standalone strategy last year after the European Commission, Europe's market regulator, blocked UPS's 5.2 billion euro takeover offer because of competition concerns.