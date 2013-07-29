AMSTERDAM, July 29 Dutch delivery group TNT Express on Monday swung to a second-quarter operating loss of 280 million euros ($371.4 million) because of impairments and said the rest of the year would remain tough in its main markets.

It reported a net loss of 304 million euros on revenues of 1.7 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected operating profit of 68.3 million euros on revenue of 1.714 billion euros.