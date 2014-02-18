GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop, Korea won hit after Trump threat to trade pact
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
AMSTERDAM Feb 18 TNT Express NV : * Reported operating income EUR 88M (4Q12: EUR (52)M), reported revenues EUR
1,704M (-4.6%) * Proposed final dividend of EUR 0.024, in line with dividend guidelines * 2014 trading conditions remain volatile and uncertain; risk of continued
negative FX impact * In 2014, combined Europe main and Europe other & americas operating results
to show positive development * 2014 combined results Asia Middle East & Africa and pacific expected to be
stable
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 4.5 million common shares at a price to public of U.S.$13.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: