AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Dutch delivery group TNT
Express, which has agreed to be bought by U.S. rival
United Parcel Service (UPS), has conditionally sold its
airlines operations to ASL Aviation Group.
The flight operations' sale depends on the completion of the
merger of UPS and TNT Express, the Dutch company said in a
statement on Friday.
TNT Express and UPS had said in their takeover agreement
that TNT's airlines would be sold to comply with European Union
rules that forbid a non-EU entity from owning or controlling 50
percent or more of an EU airline operator.
The European Commission last month warned UPS, the world's
no. 1 package delivery firm, about the combined company's high
market share and said it would be seeking concessions before it
approves the deal.
The airline's ownership transfer is not expected to impact
activities at TNT Express's hub in Liege, Belgium, for at least
a year following completion of the proposed UPS-TNT Express
deal, TNT Express said.
ASL Aviation group is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and
is controlled by Belgian shipping company Compagnie Maritime
Belge and minority shareholder 3P Air Freighters Ltd.