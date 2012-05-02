AMSTERDAM May 2 Dutch parcel delivery company TNT Express said Wednesday the proposed acquisition by United Parcel Service (UPS) was proceeding on schedule as it swung to an operating profit in the first quarter of 2012.

TNT Express said in a statement its operating income rose to 37 million euros in the three months period through March from a loss of 79 million euros a year ago, while revenue increase 1.3 percent to 1.82 billion euros.

TNT Express in March accepted an offer to be acquired UPS, the global mail service leader, for 5.2 billion euros.