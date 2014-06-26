June 26 TNT Express NV

* Awarded a contract from Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services (LBAS) to transport mission-critical aircraft parts in Germany

* As part of the deal, TNT Express collects the parts from Bombardier's warehouse in groß-gerau late in the evening and delivers them to LBAS' aircraft maintenance engineers and mechanics in Berlin Schoenefeld Airport the next morning

* To meet LBAS' request for proposal, TNT Express offered a combination of special services, time critical services and direct deliveries Further company coverage: