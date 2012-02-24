AMSTERDAM Feb 24 Two investors in TNT Express -- U.S.-based Jana Partners and Canadian group Alberta Investment Management Corporation -- have cut their stakes, according to a filing by AFM, the Dutch financial regulator, on Friday.

Jana Partners has cut its stake in the Dutch delivery company to 4.49 percent from 7.15 percent, while AIMCO has cut its stake to 4.59 percent from 7.52 percent, according to the AFM filing.

TNT Express is in talks with U.S. peer UPS about UPS taking over the company.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that a source close to TNT's board did not expect a rival bid from FedEX to trump UPS's offer.