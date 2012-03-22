By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 22 Britain's second largest postal
firm TNT Post is to trial postmen on the streets of west London
next month as it steps up ambitions to eventually rival
state-owned Royal Mail Group as the UK's postal
provider.
TNT Post UK, which is owned by Dutch mail company PostNL NV
and handles more than 300 million items a month in the
UK, will run test deliveries to homes and businesses in the
capital from mid-April after a successful tryout in Liverpool.
The firm currently collects and sorts post before handing it
over to Royal Mail to deliver what is known as the 'final mile'
to residential addresses and businesses.
TNT Post UK wants to deliver this service itself but before
its orange and black clad postal workers hit the streets
permanently it is fighting to get a Royal Mail VAT exemption on
the final mile removed first. Any other company wanting to offer
a delivery service are subject to VAT.
"We want to make a significant investment in infrastructure
and create thousands of jobs in the UK but the government is
doing little to help us to do this," TNT Post UK Chief Executive
Nick Wells said in a statement on Thursday.
Postal regulator Ofcom has said that it will assess on a
case-by-case basis any interest in providing so-called
'end-to-end competition' in the UK, where a postal operator
receives the letters and delivers to an address without using
Royal Mail's network.
TNT Post UK, which processes around 17 percent of mail in
Britain, also said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement
with Tesco to handle up to 180 million items a year for
the world's third-biggest retailer. A value for the deal was not
given.
On Wednesday Britain's plans to privatise Royal Mail moved a
step closer after EU regulators approved government plans to
free the company of its deficit-ridden pension scheme.