By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 22 Britain's second largest postal
firm TNT Post is to trial deliveries on the streets of west
London next month as it steps up ambitions to rival state-owned
Royal Mail Group as the UK's postal provider.
TNT Post UK, which is owned by Dutch mail company PostNL NV
and handles more than 300 million items a month in the
UK, will run test deliveries to homes and businesses in the
capital from mid-April after a successful tryout in Liverpool.
The firm currently collects and sorts post before handing it
over to Royal Mail to deliver what is known as the 'final mile'
to residential addresses and businesses.
TNT Post UK wants to provide this service itself but before
its orange and black clad postal workers hit the streets
permanently it is fighting to get a Royal Mail VAT exemption on
the final mile removed first. Any other company wanting to offer
a delivery service is subject to VAT.
"We want to make a significant investment in infrastructure
and create thousands of jobs in the UK but the government is
doing little to help us to do this," T N T Post UK Chief Executive
Nick Wells said in a statement on Thursday.
In a separate interview with Reuters on Thursday, TNT Post's
owner said it would look to invest 300 million euros, raised
from the 1.5 billion euros sale of its stake in TNT Express
to United Parcel Service, in operations
outside of the Netherlands.
Asked if some of the cash might be heading to Britain, a
spokeperson for TNT Post UK told Reuters that "it wasn't in a
position to comment on future investment plans".
UNIVERSAL SERVICE
Royal Mail, which on Wednesday moved a step closer to being
privatised after EU regulators approved government plans to free
the company of its deficit-ridden pension scheme, said potential
rival operators would disadvantage customers.
In a statement it said that unrestricted development of
rival end-to-end services would undermine the Universal Service
agreement it works to, which ensures that UK consumers get a
universally-priced, affordable postal service, six days a week.
"The Universal Service is the bedrock of the postal system.
It benefits every user of the post, whether they post a small
number of birthday and Christmas cards or they are a large
business posting millions of letters," Royal Mail said.
"If a rival service cherry picks profitable, easy-to-deliver
mail, it will weaken and ultimately undermine the Universal
Service that only Royal Mail currently has the ability and
commitment to deliver to the UK's 29 million addresses."
Postal regulator Ofcom has said that it will assess on a
case-by-case basis any interest in providing so-called
'end-to-end competition' in the UK, where a postal operator
receives the letters and delivers to an address without using
Royal Mail's network.
In October, Ofcom proposed letting Royal Mail set prices for
the majority of its products in a bid to help it sustain its
services levels amid declining mail volumes and operating losses
at its letters and parcels unit, which stretched to 41 million
pounds in the six months to Sept. 25.
A decision on these proposals in expected in the spring.
TNT Post UK, which processes around 17 percent of mail in
Britain, also said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement
with Tesco to handle up to 180 million items a year for
the world's third-biggest retailer. A value for the deal was not
given.