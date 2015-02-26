SHANGHAI Feb 26 China's Bright Food Group Co
Ltd has increased the stake it plans to buy in
Israeli grocer Tnuva to 70 percent and plans to close the
delayed deal by early April, a spokesman for the Chinese firm
told Reuters on Thursday.
In May last year, Bright Food agreed to buy 56 percent of
Tnuva from British private equity firm Apax Partners in a deal
that valued the Israeli food maker at about $2.5 billion.
However, the deal for Israel's largest food firm has already
been delayed, raising concerns that Bright could withdraw.
"The delay of the Tnuva transaction is due to changes in the
equity structure of the purchase," Bright Food spokesman Pan
Jianjun said. He said the stake would now be over 70 percent but
declined to give the total value of the deal.
The purchase is the latest in a multi-billion dollar
overseas acquisition spree by Bright Food, the owner of British
cereal brand Weetabix and Australia's Manassen Foods, as Chinese
firms increasingly flex their muscles abroad.
It also plays into Chinese food safety fears around domestic
products, recently reignited by a hepatitis A outbreak in
Australia linked to berries packaged in China.
Investment group Mivtach Shamir Holdings, which owns 21
percent of Tnuva, has a "tag-along" option to sell its holding
in accordance with the terms of the Apax sale. A group of
kibbutzim, or cooperative farms, owns the rest of Tnuva.
Bright Food owns four mainland-listed companies including
Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co, Shanghai Haibo Co
, Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co and Bright
Dairy & Food Co.
