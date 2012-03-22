* $220 million more for anti-smoking campaign worldwide
* Legal support offered to counter pushback by industry
* Countries follow NYC example, tobacco profits hurting
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 22 Michael Bloomberg's
charitable foundation will commit an additional $220 million
over the next four years to fighting tobacco use globally,
including funding for legal challenges against the tobacco
industry by countries such as Uruguay.
The New York City mayor was set to announce the new funding
for Bloomberg Philanthropies on Thursday at the 15th World
Conference on Tobacco or Health in Singapore. His charity will
monitor the tobacco industry's strategies and offer legal
support to counter its pushback against anti-smoking campaigns.
Calling tobacco "a scourge all over the world" and accusing
cigarette makers of "nefarious activities," Bloomberg said at a
news conference on Friday that his foundation will focus on low
and moderate-income countries where nearly 80 percent of smokers
live, like Russia, China, India, Indonesia and Bangladesh.
That marks a departure from Bloomberg's efforts since 2007,
which have been funded with $375 million from the billionaire
mayor's pocket. Until now, his anti-smoking campaign has focused
on "what's worked here" in New York City, said Dr. Kelly
Henning, director of the charity's public health programs.
That included pressing local and national governments to
raise cigarette taxes; persuading the entertainment industry to
deglamorize smoking by not filming movie stars smoking; making
nicotine patches widely available; and, lobbying for laws that
ban tobacco advertising, sponsorship and smoking in public.
Such strategies have worked. In New York City, the adult
smoking rate has reached an all-time low of 14 percent, the
Health Department announced last September. That is 35 percent
below the rate in 2002, when the department began its
anti-smoking efforts.
By comparison, the national smoking rate is 19.3 percent,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FOLLOWING NYC EXAMPLE
The New York City example is starting to be adopted
overseas. Earlier this month, India increased its cigarette tax.
"We've been doing tax advocacy in India for the last year
and have now seen 12 states raise their state-level value-added
tax on cigarettes," said Henning. "This increase is at national
level. We consider it a small step forward."
Bloomberg Philanthropies' campaign has also led to laws
banning smoking in public places, including workplaces and
restaurants, in Brazil, Turkey and Pakistan, and cities such as
Jakarta, Mexico City and Harbin City in China.
Working with ministries of health and non-governmental
organizations, the charity has helped win the passage of laws in
11 countries mandating graphic images on cigarette packs. In the
United States, the government and tobacco industry are battling
in court over whether a similar law is constitutional.
But the global fight is growing fiercer as new regulations
threaten industry profits overseas.
To counter a decline in smoking in the United States,
cigarette makers have relied on higher prices, cost cuts and
growth in smokeless tobacco to keep profits rising.
They have also targeted overseas markets, especially in
China, Indonesia, and Russia, where a growing middle class can
pay up for branded products. Altria Group's 2008 spinoff
of Philip Morris International gave investors a choice
between a sustainable cash return in the United States or growth
prospects internationally.
According to the Tobacco Atlas, released Wednesday by the
American Cancer Society and the World Lung Foundation at the
tobacco congress, the tobacco industry reaped profits of $35
billion in 2010, "equivalent to $6,000 for each death caused by
tobacco," the groups said in a statement.
PHILIP MORRIS VS URUGUAY
As anti-tobacco policies and laws are extended in the world
- they currently cover 2.2 billion people - they threaten
cigarette makers' profits and the industry is fighting back.
"The industry does its work in the dark of night to
undermine legislation and keep marketing to kids
and all the other nefarious activities they do," Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg Philanthropies is working against that trend by
helping Uruguay, for example, battle Philip Morris.
In 2009 the South American country adopted a law requiring
that warning labels cover 80 percent (the most in the world) of
the surface of cigarette packs, and that each brand have only
one variant (no "lights," menthols or other brand extensions),
among other restrictions.
In response, Philip Morris International and three
affiliates filed an official complaint against Uruguay with the
International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, part
of the World Bank, alleging that the restrictions harmed the
tobacco firms' business operations and violated a bilateral
investment treaty between Uruguay and Switzerland, where two of
the affiliates are based.
"We have supported and will continue to support effective
and sensible tobacco regulations," Philip Morris International
said in a statement to Reuters. "The Uruguayan regulations we
are challenging are neither. For example, as a result of the
regulations we had to stop selling seven of our 12 brand
variations in Uruguay. In the case of Marlboro, the regulation
meant that the Gold, Blue and Green variations representing
about 40 percent of Marlboro sales had to be taken off the
market. ... We had no option but to seek legal recourse."
Bloomberg is underwriting legal assistance for Uruguay and
helping it hire expert consultants to assist with filings, said
Henning. "If industry wins this one, other countries will be
terrified of adopting anti-tobacco measures," she said.