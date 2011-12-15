LONDON Dec 15 Britain is to delay its
consultation on plain packaging of tobacco products until the
spring of 2012 as it considers a series of issues after
Australia prepares to be the first nation to introduce such
legislation by end-2012.
British Health Secretary Andrew Lansley said the government
will kick off the process with an invitation for those parties
with an interest to respond early next year, but it will need to
take many relevant factors into account.
"In view of these requirements, the consultation will not be
available prior to the new year. The consultation will be
published in spring 2012 and I would encourage all those with an
interest to respond," Lansley said in a written ministerial
statement on Thursday.
He is eager to cut the number of young people who take up
smoking as 330,000 children under 16 in England each year first
try smoking and the majority of smokers start regularly before
they are 18. He is also looking to support those adults who want
to quit smoking.
Last month, Australia approved laws to introduce plain
packaging from December 2012 to reduce the attractions of
smoking, but three global tobacco giants have launched lawsuits
saying the laws infringe trademark rights.
Three of the world's four largest tobacco group, Philip
Morris International, British American Tobacco
and Imperial Tobacco are challenging Australia's new law
in its High Court..
Under the new legislation, cigarette, pipe tobacco and
cigars will have to be sold in branding-free olive green packs
displaying the product name in a plain typeface along with
graphic health warnings. Governments in Europe, Canada and New
Zealand are watching the move closely.
In March this year, Lansley introduced his tobacco control
plan to explore options to reduce the promotional impact of
tobacco packaging and said then that this would include a
consideration of a move towards plain packaging.
But he is having to look for expert legal advice on all
aspects of a possible move, including the intellectual property
right implications, the cost and public health benefits.
Britain is already introducing laws whereby tobacco products
should be hidden from view in England, Wales and Northern
Ireland from 2012 in large retailers and from 2015 in small
retailers in a domestic market largely dominated by Imperial
Tobacco and Japan Tobacco.
The UK tobacco industry maintained its opposition to plain
packaging, with Japan Tobacco saying it would encourage
counterfeiters and be a bonanza for criminal gangs.
"Plain packaging is an unjustified attack on brands. We will
make clear in response to any consultation our strong opposition
to this form of censorship," said Martin Southgate, managing
director of Japan Tobacco International UK.