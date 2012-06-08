OTTAWA, June 8 The Quebec government launched a
C$60 billion ($59 billion) lawsuit against Big Tobacco on Friday
to recover health care costs, the largest in a string of claims
against the industry that have been made by Canada's provinces.
The government suit is on top of a C$27 billion class action
suit by Quebec smokers, and in addition to a C$50 billion suit
by the Ontario government. Four other provinces have also made
claims in an apparent bid to cash in on settlements similar to
those the industry has made with U.S. federal and state
governments.
The suit names, among others, Philip Morris International
Inc and Japan Tobacco Inc unit JTI-MacDonald
Corp, as well as B.A.T. Industries Plc, affiliated with British
American Tobacco PLC.