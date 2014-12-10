LONDON, Dec 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Several of the
world's biggest tobacco companies pledged on Wednesday to end
child labour in their supply chains, a landmark agreement a
rights group said could protect thousands of children from
hazardous work in tobacco fields.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said it was the first time that
members of the tobacco industry had jointly agreed to abide by
international labour law, which prohibits hazardous work by
children under 18 and the employment of children under 15.
Philip Morris International, Japan Tobacco International and
British American Tobacco were among the firms that signed the
pledge, which was announced by the Eliminating Child Labour in
Tobacco Growing (ECLT) Foundation, an industry-supported
initiative based in Geneva.
"The impact of the new pledge could be especially
significant in the United States, which has some of the most lax
labour laws in the world when it comes to children working in
agriculture," Jo Becker, HRW children's rights advocacy
director, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
United States law permits children as young as 12 to work
unlimited hours outside of school on a farm of any size with
parental permission, according to HRW.
Under the pledge, ECLT member companies will need to ensure
that growers in their supply chains do not employ children under
15.
HRW said that some companies and growers' associations
already had individual child labour policies that met or
exceeded such standards, but others did not.
Becker said the pledge represented a big step in the right
direction for the industry, but warned that significant gaps
remained.
"Not all tobacco companies are ECLT members, so there are a
few key players, such as China National [Tobacco Corporation]
and Reynolds Tobacco Company, who are not part of the pledge.
"More worryingly, the pledge defers to national regulations
when defining what constitutes hazardous labour, meaning that
the work for those aged 15 to 18 is at the discretion of each
grower or company," Becker said.
In the United States, child labour laws have no special
provisions for the unique hazards of handling tobacco, leaving
children at risk of nicotine poisoning, Becker said.
An HRW report in May documented hazardous child labour on
tobacco farms in North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and
Virginia, four states that account for 90 percent of the tobacco
grown in the United States.
Children reported vomiting, nausea, headaches and dizziness
while working on tobacco farms, all symptoms consistent with
acute nicotine poisoning, the report found.
Many said they worked 60-hour weeks without overtime pay,
often in extreme heat, without shade or sufficient breaks, and
wore no, or inadequate, protective gear.
The International Labour Organisation said it hoped the
pledge would lead to greater and ever more coherent efforts to
end child labour in all its forms in tobacco-growing communities
worldwide.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Tim Pearce)