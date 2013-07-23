By Toni Clarke and Tom Miles
| WASHINGTON/GENEVA July 23
companies fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said it is considering tightening regulations on
menthol cigarettes following a scientific review that showed the
products are likely to be more addictive than regular
cigarettes.
Shares of Lorillard Inc, which makes the Newport
brand of menthol cigarettes, fell as much as much as 5 percent
while shares of Altria Group, which makes a menthol
version of its Marlboro brand, fell as much as 3 percent.
The FDA published preliminary results from a study it
conducted that suggest "menthol cigarettes pose a public health
risk above that seen with non-menthol cigarettes."
The report found that while menthol cigarettes are no more
or less toxic than regular cigarettes, menthol's cooling and
anesthetic properties can reduce the harshness of cigarette
smoke, increasing their appeal to new smokers.
Still, at least some tobacco company analysts see the tone
of the report as positive for the industry in so far as it did
not recommend an outright ban.
"We believe it's unlikely that menthol will be banned," said
Bonnie Herzog, an analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, in a
research report. "We see this as a buying opportunity as we
expect the stock to recover as investors digest this report,"
she said, referring to Lorillard shares.
The FDA's move comes during a trade dispute in which
Indonesia charges that the United States illegally allowed
menthol cigarettes to remain on the market while banning the
import of clove-flavored cigarettes from Indonesia.
In 2012, the World Trade Organization ruled that the United
States should either end its ban on Indonesia's imports or
impose a ban on U.S. menthol cigarettes. So far the United
States has stopped short of a ban.
"The United States has been clear that it would comply with
the WTO findings in a way that is appropriate for the public
health," said a statement from Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for
the Office of the United States Trade Representative, which
negotiates with foreign governments to create trade agreements
and resolve disputes.
The FDA is seeking public comment on whether a limit could
be set on the amount of menthol in cigarettes. It is also
seeking information on how menthol cigarettes are marketed to
the young and minority communities.
Lorillard Chief Executive Murray Kessler said in a statement
that the company is "encouraged" by the FDA's "science-based
approach."
"It is Lorillard's long-held belief that the best available
science demonstrates that menthol cigarettes have the same
health effects as non-menthol cigarettes and should be treated
no differently," he said.
A spokesman for Altria, David Sylvia, said the company had
only just received the FDA's report and was reviewing the
information.
Lorillard's shares were trading down 4.2 percent at $44.23
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Earlier
they fell as low as $43.77. Altria's shares were down 2.5
percent to $35.94, after dropping as low as $35.73.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington and Tom Miles in
Geneva; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)