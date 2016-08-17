(Adds codes)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Aug 17 Tobacco companies notched a
partial victory in a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's authority to require pre-clearance for tobacco
products with changed labels or quantities.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., on
Tuesday vacated part of an FDA directive stating tobacco
companies may need the agency's clearance to market products
with significant labeling modifications, such as a change in
color or logo.
However, Mehta said that the agency could require clearance
for marketing a tobacco product with a different quantity - for
instance, an increase in the number of cigarettes per pack.
The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed last year by
subsidiaries of Imperial Brands, Reynolds American Inc
and Altria Group over FDA guidelines clarifying
what changes to a tobacco product require regulatory approval
under the 2009 Tobacco Control Act, which gave the FDA authority
to regulate tobacco products.
The guidance is not binding, but does indicate the agency's
thinking about what constitutes a "new tobacco product"
requiring companies to seek approval or face potential
enforcement action.
Among other things, the FDA directive said significant
modifications to a product's label that make it distinct from
the original version, or changes to the quantity sold in each
package, could require authorization.
Tobacco companies argued in part that the FDA's
interpretation was not what Congress intended in the Tobacco
Control Act. The FDA said its guidance was supported by federal
law.
Ruling on motions from both sides, Mehta said Congress could
have explicitly stated that a labeling modification triggered a
regulatory approval requirement, but did not. "The court must
presume that that omission was purposeful," he wrote.
On the other hand, changing the quantity of tobacco product
"necessarily entails a change in the amount of constituent
ingredients and additives," and does represent a modification to
the product, the judge wrote.
Altria spokesman Brian May said the company was pleased with
the decision on labeling changes, calling it the "principle
focus of our lawsuit." He said the company was still considering
whether to appeal the quantity-change decision.
Representatives for Reynolds and the FDA declined to
comment, while Imperial Tobacco Group did not immediately return
a request for comment.
The case is Philip Morris USA v. U.S. FDA, U.S. District
Court for the District of Columbia, No. 15-1590.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Anthony Lin and Alan
Crosby)