Oct 23 Liggett Group announced Wednesday that it
would pay $110 million to settle thousands of Florida lawsuits
accusing the tobacco company of concealing the dangers of
smoking cigarettes.
The out-of-court settlement will resolve nearly 4,900 of the
5,300 lawsuits pending in Florida against Liggett and its parent
company, Vector Group Ltd, according to the company's
statement. The agreement is expected to be finalized within 90
days, and will entail a lump-sum payment of $61 million, with
the remaining $49 million being paid in installments over 15
years to the plaintiffs, the statement said.
Liggett and Vector are the first defendants to reach a broad
agreement to end smoker lawsuits in Florida brought by former
plaintiffs in a class action filed in 1994 against major tobacco
companies. The class action group consisted of all Florida
residents who said they or family members had been killed or
injured as a result of tobacco-related medical conditions by
1996. In 2000, a jury awarded the plaintiffs $145 billion in
damages.
The Florida Supreme Court in 2006 overturned the $145
billion award and ruled that plaintiffs had too many individual
issues to proceed as a class. However, the court said that
plaintiffs could bring individual lawsuits based on findings
from earlier in the litigation that nicotine is addictive and
that tobacco use can cause a variety of diseases, including
cancer.
That ruling prompted thousands of individual lawsuits from
smokers and their family members in Florida's state and federal
courts against major tobacco companies, including Liggett, which
manufactured the Chesterfield brand of cigarettes.
"The Engle progeny has been the biggest litigation overhang
on our company in the last decade, and this settlement
substantially reduces the ongoing litigation risks, as well as
related legal fees and expenses, of these cases," Bennett LeBow,
Vector Group's chairman, said in a statement.
The lawsuits filed after the class was decertified are known
as the Engle progeny, after the name of the original lawsuit,
Engle v. Liggett.
The company said it expects to take an after-tax charge of
$53 million in the third quarter of 2013 related to the
settlement.
"We're pleased that this settlement will provide some
compensation to thousands of victims of the tobacco industry's
conduct, but the fight with the remaining cigarette companies is
far from over," said a lawyer for the plaintiffs, Neal Roth of
Grossman Roth.