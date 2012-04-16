BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Lorillard, Inc. paid $1.1 billion to U.S. states under the 1998 tobacco settlement agreement, a spokesman said on Monday.
The cigarette-maker, the third company in a row announcing its yearly payout on Monday, is disputing $98 mln of that amount, which it has put into escrow, Spokesman Bob Bannon said by telephone.
Tobacco companies in 1998 agreed to pay the states more than $200 billion to help cover the health bills of ailing smokers. The payments are due in mid-April each year.
Under the same agreement, Altria's Philip Morris paid $3.5 billion but is disputing $206 million of that sum. Reynolds American Inc said it paid $1.9 billion but is disputing $469 million.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.