Sept 23 Moody's Investors Service said on Monday that recent arbitration conclusions on a 1998 tobacco settlement dispute are credit positive for some tobacco bonds.

Earlier in September, an arbitration panel found that six states out of 15, according to U.S. cigarette makers, had failed to diligently collect escrow payments from cigarette makers that did not sign the 1998 agreement. That failure meant that participating manufacturers could lower payments, the cigarette makers said.

The ruling applies only to payments made in 2003. Payments made in 2004 through 2012 are still in dispute.

"The decisions are credit positive for the securitization we rate and could be indicative of future decisions," said the report, authored by Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Irina Faynzilberg and Assistant Vice President Zoe Wang

"There are nevertheless several factors that could add risk to this scenario, and arbitration panels that are convened in the future to examine diligent enforcement of the statutes for subsequent years could reach a different conclusion," the report added.

For the nine states found diligent by the arbitration panel, 2014 Master Settlement Agreement payments will increase by between 9 percent and 12 percent with the recovery of a certain disputed amount, said Moody's in its report. Those states are Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon and Washington. Illinois is expected to recover $53 million, New York $92 million and Ohio $35 million.

States that were found not diligently enforcing the statute - Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico and Pennsylvania - will be subject to a 50 percent to 60 percent reduction in 2014 MSA payment, the Moody's' report said.