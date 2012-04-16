BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Reynolds American Inc has made its 2012 payment of $1.9 billion due under a settlement with states, a company spokesman said on Monday, referring to the 1998 accord that obliges cigarette-makers to help pay the health bills of ailing smokers.
Company spokesman Bryan Hatchell said Reynolds is disputing $469 million of that amount, which has been put into escrow.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.