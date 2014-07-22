(Updates with FDA reaction paragraph 8)
By Mica Rosenberg
NEW YORK, July 21 A federal judge ruled on
Monday in favor of two tobacco companies that challenged a 2011
U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee report on menthol
cigarettes, finding three of the panel's members had conflicts
of interests.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon ordered the FDA
reconstitute the committee and barred the agency from using the
panel's findings, which said removing menthol cigarettes from
the market would benefit public health.
Lorillard Inc and Reynolds American Inc's
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co unit filed the lawsuit in 2011 arguing
the panel's members were biased against the industry.
Three of the panel's expert doctors had worked for lawyers
suing tobacco manufacturers or consulted for pharmaceutical
companies designing smoking-cessation drugs, the opinion said.
There were eight voting members serving on the committee at
the time the lawsuit was filed including health professionals
and a non-FDA government representative, according to the
original complaint. A ninth voting member represents the general
public.
"The presence of conflicted members on the Committee
irrevocably tainted its very composition and its work product,"
Leon wrote in ruling filed at the U.S. District Court in
Washington, D.C.
He called the panel's findings and recommendations "at a
minimum suspect, and, at worst, untrustworthy".
FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Yao said the agency was reviewing
the decision to determine how to proceed.
A 2009 law gave the FDA regulatory power over tobacco
products and specifically banned chocolate, fruit and other
flavorings that lawmakers said enticed children to start
smoking. The legislation convened the panel of outside experts
to weigh the public health risks of menthols, which have a
mint-flavored additive.
Menthols now make up 31.4 percent of the cigarette market
compared with 26 percent in 2002, according to research firm
Morningstar.
Reynolds American has proposed a $25 billion acquisition of
smaller rival Lorillard Inc in a move that signals the industry
is betting on the continued growth of menthol sales. Lorillard
makes the Newport brand of mentholated cigarettes.
David Howard, an R.J. Reynolds spokesman, said the company
was pleased with the ruling, calling it a "confirmation by the
court that the rights and protections of the law afforded other
companies apply to tobacco companies as well."
Leon has sided with the tobacco companies in the past. In
February 2012, he struck down the FDA's requirement that
cigarette packaging carry large, graphic warnings about the
dangers of smoking.
In March 2013 the FDA gave up trying to require such
warnings, showing rotting teeth, diseased lungs and other
images.
The case is Lorillard Inc et al v. United States Food And
Drug Administration et al, in the U.S. District Court District
of Columbia, No. 1:11-cv-00440-RJL
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)