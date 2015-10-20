Oct 20 Big U.S. tobacco companies including
Reynolds American Inc and Altria Group Inc agreed
to pay New York $550 million, or 90 percent, of the amount kept
in an escrow account, ending a decade-long dispute.
The dispute stems from disagreements over the enforcement of
certain terms of a Master Settlement Agreement (MSA). Under the
MSA, signed in 1998, tobacco companies had to make annual
payments to U.S. states as compensation for medical costs
related to smoking-related illnesses.
Reynolds American, Altria and other companies signed the
MSA. But, under the terms, it was also agreed that companies
that were not part of the MSA had to contribute to a reserve
fund to be used by states to cover smoking-related costs.
However, in 2003, signatories to the MSA argued that some
states, including New York, had failed to "diligently enforce"
the collection of funds from non-participating companies.
Since then, the participating companies have withheld their
own annual payments and put them in an escrow account, which
totaled about $700 million for New York.
While 22 states settled the dispute in 2012, New York held
back from agreeing to a settlement under which it would have
received only about half the amount in the escrow account.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Tuesday
that the state agreed to settle for the release of 90 percent of
the withheld payments and assurances of continued annual
payments under the MSA from now on.
"Big Tobacco must pay for the damage it has done and
continues to inflict on communities across New York State,"
Schneiderman said in a statement. (on.ny.gov/1QOXYeR)
About half of the $550 million will go to New York state, a
quarter to New York City and the rest to counties outside the
city.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco and Altria's Philip Morris USA issued
statements announcing the settlement.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)