STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) -
** Swedish eye-tracking firm Tobii wins its
second volume order within computer gaming, seen as a target
segment for the firm's Tech unit, which is still loss-making
** First volume order in the gaming segment was from MSI,
announced on June 1 this year
** Acer orders eye-tracking platforms of the IS4
model, to be integrated in coming gaming products, Tobii says in
a statement
** Tobii CEO Henrik Eskilsson says "we expect them to place
orders continuosly as they sell, as long as the products last"
** CEO says "this is another clear step ahead towards our
long-term target to build a market for eye-tracking within
computer gaming"
** CEO says "we're going from having one integration
customer in gaming for one product, to having several
integration customers with several products"
** Monday's order estimated to be worth 7-15 mln SEK
($0.83-1.77 mln) over a 12-month period starting in Q3
** Tobii is currently investing heavily in Tobii Tech, which
is at heart of co's push into gaming market but still in an
early phase of commercial development
** Tobii Tech had sales of 34 mln SEK in the first half of
2016
** Tobii shares up 6.4 pct at 1003 GMT
