BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to set up JV in Hangzhou
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Swedish eye tracking technology firm Tobii, co-owned by chipmaker Intel, is planning a stock market listing which could value the firm at around 2 billion crowns ($309 million), business daily Dagens Industri reported.
Tobii, which develops eye-controlled devices that can be used in computer interaction and in human behaviour analysis, was founded in 2001 and employs around 380, according to its website.
Among its owners it counts U.S. chipmaker Intel and Investor AB, the investment company controlled by Sweden's powerful Wallenberg family, as well as venture capital firm Northzone, which also owns a stake in music streaming service Spotify.
Citing sources, the paper said Tobii had been in touch with investment banks to appoint financial advisers ahead of a planned Stockholm listing during the second half of this year. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Andrew Roche)
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
BEIJING, April 18 China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of first quarter GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each. 1Q2017 4Q2016 3Q2016 2Q2016 1Q2016 GDP 6.9 6.8 6.