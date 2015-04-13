STOCKHOLM, April 13 Swedish eye tracking technology firm Tobii IPO-TOBII.SE said on Monday it had set the price range for its initial public offering in Stockholm at between 22 crowns and 25 crowns.

Tobii said its market value, assuming an over-allotment option is fully exercised, would amount to between 2.0 billion and 2.2 billion crowns ($227 million-249 million) depending on the final number of shares.

It said in a statement Investor, the Sixth AP Fund and RAM ONE had agreed to buy shares corresponding to 17.5, 6.5 and 9.0 percent respectively of the total number of shares.

Tobii said it expects to raise around 400 million crowns from a new share issue part of the offering.

It expects the first day of trading to be April 24. ($1 = 8.8221 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)