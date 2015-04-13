STOCKHOLM, April 13 Swedish eye tracking
technology firm Tobii IPO-TOBII.SE said on Monday it had set
the price range for its initial public offering in Stockholm at
between 22 crowns and 25 crowns.
Tobii said its market value, assuming an over-allotment
option is fully exercised, would amount to between 2.0 billion
and 2.2 billion crowns ($227 million-249 million) depending on
the final number of shares.
It said in a statement Investor, the Sixth AP
Fund and RAM ONE had agreed to buy shares corresponding to 17.5,
6.5 and 9.0 percent respectively of the total number of shares.
Tobii said it expects to raise around 400 million crowns
from a new share issue part of the offering.
It expects the first day of trading to be April 24.
($1 = 8.8221 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)