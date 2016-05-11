Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Tochigi Bank Ltd :
* Appoints Yasuo Kikuchi as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank
* Appoints Junnosuke Kuromoto as the new President of the bank, to replace Yasuo Kikuchi
* Says effective date June 29
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/F0A2QL
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.