* TOCOM to ask CME to take up to 20 pct stake -media report

* TOCOM CEO to visit Florida for industry conference

* Tie would facilitate Japan investor trade in CME products

By Chikafumi Hodo and Risa Maeda

TOKYO, March 7 The Tokyo Commodity Exchange on Wednesday denied a media report that it was set to ask CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, to take a stake of up to 20 percent in it, although it said such a deal could be an option it explores in the future.

The Asahi newspaper said Japan's biggest commodities bourse would soon formally seek capital ties with CME and that the operator of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was receptive to negotiations.

A deal would pave the way for the CME to list its products on TOCOM, facilitating trading by Japanese investors. It could also lead to TOCOM adopting the CME's trading platform, the Asahi said.

TOCOM Chief Executive Tadashi Ezaki may meet with CME officials when he attends an annual industry conference in Florida scheduled for March 13-16 but would not be asking for capital, said Taiki Obuchi, a senior vice president in the exchange's public relations division.

"But we've been watching the industry trend towards tie-ups among exchanges both in Japan and overseas and we cannot completely deny that such a thing could happen to our exchange in the future if it would be beneficial to us and the commodities industry as a whole," he said.

TOCOM in 2003 signed a cooperation agreement with the New York Mercantile Exchange, an unit of CME and has been trying to strengthen ties with other exchanges.

But it has failed to benefit from the global commodities boom that began in the early 2000s, struggling with a decline in trading volume and posting losses since 2008 after a swathe of tighter regulations designed to protect investors were introduced.

Koichi Iwanaga, a general manager at Sumitomo Corp's commodity business department, said potential pluses from a TOCOM-CME tie-up could include a lowering of margin requirements for arbitrage trading between the two exchanges and lower costs for TOCOM if it adopts the CME's trading platform.

"But there are not as many opportunities for lucrative arbitrage trading as there used to be as TOCOM prices now move in line with international prices," he said.

Exchanges around the world have been seeking out capital ties.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) board is examining non-binding bids, including one from CME. The CME and an Omani sovereign fund doubled their stake in Dubai Mercantile Exchange this month, betting on the bourse's prospects for establishing a new crude oil futures benchmark for the Middle East and Asia.

In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange agreed in November to merge to create the world's third-biggest bourse with listed stocks worth around $3.6 trillion.

Iwanaga added, however, that TOCOM would probably benefit more if there was domestic financial services deregulation that removed the need for compliance with multiple authorities, which would attract more retail investors.