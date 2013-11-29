TOKYO Nov 29 Japan's Tokyo Commodity Exchange
(TOCOM) and Singapore-based energy broker Ginga Petroleum said
they would set up a new over-the-counter market for energy
products in Japan to start trading by the end of next March.
The two companies have established a joint venture, Ginga
Energy Japan, to create a platform for OTC trading. The venture
is 60 percent owned by Ginga's Japanese subsidiary and 40
percent by TOCOM.
The new platform will initially offer swap contracts for oil
products such as gasoline and kerosene in which TOCOM lists
futures contracts.
"Our futures market and the OTC market play complementary
roles. Helping to create an active OTC market will help enhance
our futures trading," TOCOM President Tadashi Ezaki told a news
conference on Friday.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jane Baird)