SINGAPORE Jan 15 The benchmark gold futures contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange struck a record high for a second session on Tuesday, hitting 4,821 yen a gram as the yen languished near its lowest level in 2-1/2 years against the dollar.

The yen has weakened considerably as Japan's new government has piled pressure on the central bank to launch aggressive monetary easing to stimulate the economy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)