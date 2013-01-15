(Adds yen move, context)

SINGAPORE Jan 15 The benchmark gold futures contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange struck a record high for a second session on Tuesday, hitting 4,821 yen a gram, as the yen languished near its lowest level in 2-1/2 years against the dollar.

The yen has weakened considerably as Japan's new government has piled pressure on the central bank to launch aggressive monetary easing to stimulate the economy.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants the Bank of Japan to double its inflation target to 2 percent and consider maximizing employment as a policy goal. Abe's cabinet last week approved a $117 billion stimulus package, the biggest spending boost since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Gold futures have risen 5.3 percent since Abe took office on Dec. 26 and ratcheted up the pressure on the central bank to end deflation in the world's third-biggest economy. The dollar has risen about 4 percent against the yen in that time.

The most-active Tokyo Commodity Exchange gold futures contract for December delivery was quoted at 4,800 yen by 0342 GMT.

Further gains may be limited after the yen started strengthening when the Japanese economics minister, Akira Amari, said on Tuesday excessive yen weakness may have a negative impact on consumers because of increases in import prices. (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Miral Fahmy)