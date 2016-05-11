NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - Some US$625m of 5.375% 2036 bonds
issued by Panama's Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen will not
settle on Wednesday, sole lead Citigroup told investors earlier
this week.
Citigroup on Tuesday sent investors an email, seen by IFR,
that said Tocumen was "evaluating appropriate next steps and
will communicate its plans shortly".
The email gave no explanation of why the deal had
effectively been canceled.
But local press has reported that Waked International SA
(WISA), one of the duty-free concessionaires at the airport, has
been accused of money laundering.
The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets
Control accused members of the Waked family last week of being
tied to a network laundering drugs money.
The Tocumen deal priced last week at par to yield 5.375%
through Citigroup, which declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)