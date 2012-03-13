MILAN, March 13 Italian luxury goods maker Tod's SpA increased its dividend to 2.5 euros per share after 2011 net profit rose a higher-than-expected 24 percent, driven by strong sales of its handbags and shoes in Asia and the United States.

The owner of the Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands said it was expecting revenue and profits to continue to grow in 2012, betting on its expansion in China to more than offset a weaker Italian market. (Reporting by Michel Rose)