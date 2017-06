MILAN May 10 Italian businessman Diego Della Valle said on Thursday he was not interested in buying fast-growing TV-channel La7 from Telecom Italia Media, dismissing press reports.

Italian telecoms group Telecom Italia is looking to sell all or parts of its media arm.

"In reference to press reports, we would like to say that we have no interest in a possible acquisition of La7," the founder of Italian luxury group Tod's said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)